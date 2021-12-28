13 injured in RAB-workers clash at Ctg tea garden 

The incident took place at Bhujpur Baramasia tea garden of Suabil union

File photo of Baramasia tea garden. Photo: Collected
File photo of Baramasia tea garden. Photo: Collected

Five Rapid Action Battalion members and eight tea workers have been injured in a clash between RAB and workers at a tea estate in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram.

One of the injured, Flight Lieutenant Niaz Mohammad Chapal, 30, has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital in critical condition. 

The incident took place at Bhujpur Baramasia tea garden of Suabil union in the upazila on Monday night.

"On a tip-off, RAB raided an illegal liquor factory in Bhujpur Baramasia tea garden area on Monday evening," said RAB-7 Commander Lt Cl MA Yusuf. 

The RAB officials were attacked after they attempted to arrest Somoy Biplab, 32, the owner of the factory and bring him in custody.

Other injured RAB members are Abdus Salam, 42, Mostafijur Rahman, 32, Shaheen Alam, 30, and Mominul Hossain, 29. They were given first aid at Fatikchhari Upazila Health Complex.

The workers complained that RAB members opened fire during the clash. At that time, a man named Mantosh (50) was shot in the leg and seven more workers were also injured.

MA Yusuf denied the claim and said, "The workers, unaware of the situation, attacked the RAB members at the instigation of drug dealers. We have videos of all these things. The search is on for the culprits responsible." 

Muhammad Joynal Abedin, chairman of the Suabil Union Parishad, said, "Locals complained that eight people were injured in a clash between RAB and workers. However, we did not get any details about what actually happened." 

Meanwhile, Hathazari Additional Superintendent of Police (Circle) Shahadat Hossain and Bhujpur Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Helal Uddin visited the spot.
 

