13 individuals, organisations to get special honour for Autism role

Ten individuals and three organisations will get special honour in five categories for their special contributions to Autism this year.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed disclosed this at a press conference organised on the occasion of the 16th World Autism Awareness Day-2023 at the secretariat's 'Tottho Odhidaftar Sommelon' room today, a press release said.

The Ministry of Social Welfare will confer the special honor to 13 individuals and organizations at a programme to be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on 2 April marking the Autism Awareness Day, the release added.

In category-A, Abdullah Al Nafi Antar, RTV's brand ambassador Fabliha Azim and Md Taif Mustafa will get the special honour for being successful individuals with autism traits.

In category-B, Trinomul Protibondhi Purnobashan Sangstha (TPPS), Naogaon Ambati Budddhi Protibondhi O Autistic Biddaloy and Aditmari Budddhi Protibondhi O Autistic Biddaloy will get the honor for working tirelessly for the development and protection of the Autistic community.

In category-C, Md Ziaul Haque, Dr Md Zakir Hossain and Professor Dr Shaheen Akhtar are getting honor for working tirelessly for development and protection of the population with autism.

In category-D, Nusrat Sharmin and Dr Nachima Islam Chowdhury Brishty will receive the honor for being successful parents with autism traits.

In category-E, two care-givers--Sonia Akhter and Monika Maria Rosario-- are receiving the honours.