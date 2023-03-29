13 Bangladeshis reported dead in Saudi Arabia road crash

At least 13 Bangladeshi pilgrims were killed and 17 others were injured in an accident that killed around 24 Umrah Hajj pilgrims and injured around 23 people in the southwestern region of Saudi Arabia on Monday (29 March), said an official of Foreign Ministry on Wednesday (28 March).

The deceased are -- Shahidul Islam, son of Shariat Ulla in Senbagh, Noakhali district, Mamun Mia, son of Abdul Awal and Russel Molla of Muradnagar in Cumilla district, Mohammad Helal of Noakhali district, Sabuj Hossain of Laxmipur district, Md Asif and Sifat Ullah of Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar district, Md Imam Hossain Rony, son of Abdul Latif in Gazipur district, Ruk Mia, son of Kalu Mia of Chandpur district, Gias Hamid of Debidwar in Cumilla district, Mohammad Nazmul, son of Kawsar Mia and Rony, son of Iskandar of Jashore district and Mohammad Hossain of Cox's Bazar district.

At least 24 people died and 23 others were injured in Monday's bus accident in Saudi Arabia, authorities said. The bus was carrying 47 Umrah Hajj pilgrims to Makkah and among them, 35 passengers were Bangladeshi nationals, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said.

The accident occurred in Saudi Arabia's Asir province -- around 650km away from Jeddah -- at around 4pm on Monday. As per media reports, the bus collided with a bridge following a brake failure, overturned and burst into flames.

Hospital authorities said that it is very difficult to determine the nationality due to the burning and disfiguring of the bodies. A team from the consulate was sent to find out detailed information about Bangladeshis involved in the accident, according to a press release sent from Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep sorrow after receiving the unfortunate news of the deaths of 13 Bangladeshi migrant workers and the injury of seventeen others in a tragic bus accident in the Abha district of Asir Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Two officers of the Bangladesh Consulate General, Jeddah visited the area immediately after the incident and are trying to identify the victims and contact their family members in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its heartfelt condolences to the relatives of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and remain connected with the wounded and hospitalised and are working for the early repatriation of the dead.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday expressed deep shock and sorrow following the tragic bus crash. In a condolence message, she prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed souls and the quick recovery of the injured.

She asked the Foreign Ministry officials and the Saudi Mission personnel to take necessary actions for recovering the bodies of Bangladeshi nationals and ensure proper treatment for the injured.