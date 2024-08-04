12kg LPG price rises Tk11

Bangladesh

UNB
04 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 10:27 pm

Related News

12kg LPG price rises Tk11

UNB
04 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 10:27 pm
Photo: Representational
Photo: Representational

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been set at Tk114.79 per kg, up from the previous price of Tk113.86, for the month of August.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Berc) announced the new price, saying that a 12kg LPG cylinder's price has gone up by roughly Tk11.

A retail consumer will now have to spend Tk1,377 for a cylinder instead of Tk1,366 (including VAT).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders — from 5.5kg to 45kg — will go up accordingly, Berc officials said at a press briefing at the BERC office in Dhaka on Sunday.

The new prices came into effect from 6pm.

The officials said the LPG price witnessed a little increase in the local market as Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi price.

As per the Berc decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk63.21 per litre (including VAT) from the previous price of Tk62.70.

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 percent.

LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk1,498 per 12kg cylinder in the local market in February last year.

LPG cylinder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos