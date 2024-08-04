12kg LPG price rises Tk11

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been set at Tk114.79 per kg, up from the previous price of Tk113.86, for the month of August.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Berc) announced the new price, saying that a 12kg LPG cylinder's price has gone up by roughly Tk11.

A retail consumer will now have to spend Tk1,377 for a cylinder instead of Tk1,366 (including VAT).

Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders — from 5.5kg to 45kg — will go up accordingly, Berc officials said at a press briefing at the BERC office in Dhaka on Sunday.

The new prices came into effect from 6pm.

The officials said the LPG price witnessed a little increase in the local market as Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi price.

As per the Berc decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk63.21 per litre (including VAT) from the previous price of Tk62.70.

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 percent.

LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk1,498 per 12kg cylinder in the local market in February last year.