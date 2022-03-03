12kg LPG price goes up by Tk450 in a year

By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per 12kg cylinder by Tk151, linking the hike mainly to a crisis in the global energy market, triggered by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In the span of a year, the price of LPG, supplied by private operators, has shot up by Tk450 as the regulatory body has fixed the new rate for the current month at Tk1,391, while it was Tk1,240 per cylinder in February.

Prices of LPG increased by Tk12.5 per kg to Tk115.92 from Tk103.34.

The prices of LPG cylinders of other sizes will also increase at the same rate, Abdul Jalil, chairman at the BERC, said at a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the price of autogas or LPG used for motor vehicles increased from Tk 57.81 to Tk64.78 per litre. The price of centrally-controlled reticulated LPG rose from Tk100.1 to Tk112.65 per kg.

Abdul Jalil said the LPG price went up in line with a rise in Saudi contract price of propane and butane from $775 per tonne on an average to $911 per tonne.

Bangladesh's private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG based on the Saudi contract price, he told reporters at the virtual briefing.

However, the government-owned LPG cylinders price remains unchanged due no change in raw material prices.

Other members of the BERC were also present at the event.

The BERC fixed the retail LPG price for the first time on 12 April 2021 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order. Since then, they have been updating the price every month.