12kg LPG price goes up by Tk450 in a year

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

12kg LPG price goes up by Tk450 in a year

This month the rate increased by Tk12.5 per kg

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per 12kg cylinder by Tk151, linking the hike mainly to a crisis in the global energy market, triggered by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In the span of a year, the price of LPG, supplied by private operators, has shot up by Tk450 as the regulatory body has fixed the new rate for the current month at Tk1,391, while it was Tk1,240 per cylinder in February.

Prices of LPG increased by Tk12.5 per kg to Tk115.92 from Tk103.34.

The prices of LPG cylinders of other sizes will also increase at the same rate, Abdul Jalil, chairman at the BERC, said at a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the price of autogas or LPG used for motor vehicles increased from Tk 57.81 to Tk64.78 per litre. The price of centrally-controlled reticulated LPG rose from Tk100.1 to Tk112.65 per kg.

Abdul Jalil said the LPG price went up in line with a rise in Saudi contract price of propane and butane from $775 per tonne on an average to $911 per tonne.

Bangladesh's private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG based on the Saudi contract price, he told reporters at the virtual briefing.

However, the government-owned LPG cylinders price remains unchanged due no change in raw material prices. 

Other members of the BERC were also present at the event.

The BERC fixed the retail LPG price for the first time on 12 April 2021 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order. Since then, they have been updating the price every month.

Top News

LPG / gas price hike / Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

11h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

10h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

14h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

2h | Videos
'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

2h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

2h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last