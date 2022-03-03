12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk151

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 01:03 pm

Related News

12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk151

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 01:03 pm
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by around Tk12.5 per kg – from Tk103.34 to Tk115.92 – this month.

As a result, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder provided by private operators has increased to Tk1,391, which is Tk151 more than its price in February.

The price of LPG cylinders of other sizes will also increase at the same rate, said Abdul Jalil, chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), at a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

Previously in February the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder was Tk1,240.

Meanwhile, the price of autogas or LPG used for motor vehicles has increased from Tk57.81 to Tk64.78 per litre.

The price of centrally controlled reticulated LPG has increased from Tk100.1 to Tk112.65 per kg.

Abdul Jalil said the LPG price has increased as the Saudi contract price of propane and butane has increased from $775 per tonne on an average to $911 per tonne on average.

Bangladesh's private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG based on the Saudi contract price, he told reporters at the virtual briefing.

Other members of BERC were also present at the event.

BERC fixed the retail LPG price for the first time on 12 April 2021 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order. Since then, they have been updating the price every month.

Top News

LPG / gas price hike / Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

4h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

7h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Worlds most delicious pancakes

Worlds most delicious pancakes

22m | Videos
Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

22m | Videos
FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

27m | Videos
Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar