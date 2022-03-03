12kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Tk151

By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased by around Tk12.5 per kg – from Tk103.34 to Tk115.92 – this month.

As a result, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder provided by private operators has increased to Tk1,391, which is Tk151 more than its price in February.

The price of LPG cylinders of other sizes will also increase at the same rate, said Abdul Jalil, chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), at a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

Previously in February the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder was Tk1,240.

Meanwhile, the price of autogas or LPG used for motor vehicles has increased from Tk57.81 to Tk64.78 per litre.

The price of centrally controlled reticulated LPG has increased from Tk100.1 to Tk112.65 per kg.

Abdul Jalil said the LPG price has increased as the Saudi contract price of propane and butane has increased from $775 per tonne on an average to $911 per tonne on average.

Bangladesh's private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG based on the Saudi contract price, he told reporters at the virtual briefing.

Other members of BERC were also present at the event.

BERC fixed the retail LPG price for the first time on 12 April 2021 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order. Since then, they have been updating the price every month.