129 Barishal fishermen sentenced to jail for violating hilsa fishing ban

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mobile courts have sentenced 129 fishermen to jail in different areas of Barishal in the last seven days for violating a seasonal ban on hilsa fishing.

At the same time, illegal nets worth Tk7.14 crore were seized and Tk11.99 lakh was collected in fines, Barisal Divisional Fisheries Directorate Deputy Director Nripendra Nath Biswas told The Business Standard today (20 October).

From 13 to 19 October, 834 raids were conducted in Barishal. Besides, 270 mobile courts were conducted and 311 cases were filed.

Apart from this, Tk1.05 lakh were earned by auctioning the seized fishing equipment, including boats.

The 22-day ban on hilsa fishing, which aims to protect marine resources, began on 12 October.

