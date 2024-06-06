12,629 individuals will get allowances from Bede, Hijra community

The government is committed to safeguarding socially marginalised groups, including the Bede and Hijra communities. Currently, allowances are being provided to 6,880 individuals from the Hijra community to raise their living standards.

In the proposed budget for FY25, placed in the parliament today (6 June), Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said there is a plan to widen the coverage of this support to a total of 12,629 people in the next fiscal year.

"Besides this, we will continue to provide allowances for the Bede community. In the upcoming fiscal year, a total of 9832 individuals from other socially backward groups will be brought under the coverage of allowances," He continued.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said, education stipend programmes for all marginalised communities, including Hijra and Bede, will continue to extend educational opportunities to them.

He also said that the government is paying special attention to the well-being of the elderly population. In FY2023-24, an allocation of Tk4,260 crore was made to provide a monthly allowance of Tk600 to 58.01 lakh senior citizens.

"In the upcoming fiscal year, the number of beneficiaries will increase to 60.01 lakh and an allowance of Tk4,351 crore will be made in the budget." He added.

Moreover, a decision has been made to increase the number of widows and abandoned women receiving allowances from Tk2575,071 to Tk2,775,000 thousand and allowance of Tk1,844 crore will be allocated in the budget.