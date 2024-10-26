124 Hajj agencies risk action for not registering pilgrims for 2025

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. Photo: Reuters

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has warned that administrative action may be taken against 124 agencies that do not have any pre-registered or primarily registered Hajj pilgrims for next year's Hajj activities.

In a recent communication, the ministry issued letters to these 124 Hajj agencies regarding the issue.

The notice referred to the official list of 891 Hajj agencies published for the 2025 Hajj season. As per condition 1(j) outlined in the list, any agency failing to register Hajj pilgrims without a valid reason may be subject to disciplinary action.

The letter noted that the primary registration for Hajj 2025 began on 1 September.

However, among the approved hajj agencies, 124 do not have any pre-registered or primarily registered pilgrims. In this situation, these 124 agencies have been requested to complete the pre-registration or primary registration of Hajj pilgrims immediately.

Preliminary registration will remain open until 30 November, with the official Hajj packages set to be announced on 30 October.