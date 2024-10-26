124 Hajj agencies risk action for not registering pilgrims for 2025

Bangladesh

UNB
26 October, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 06:16 pm

Related News

124 Hajj agencies risk action for not registering pilgrims for 2025

In a recent communication, the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued letters to these 124 Hajj agencies regarding the issue

UNB
26 October, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 06:16 pm
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. Photo: Reuters
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. Photo: Reuters

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has warned that administrative action may be taken against 124 agencies that do not have any pre-registered or primarily registered Hajj pilgrims for next year's Hajj activities.

In a recent communication, the ministry issued letters to these 124 Hajj agencies regarding the issue.

The notice referred to the official list of 891 Hajj agencies published for the 2025 Hajj season. As per condition 1(j) outlined in the list, any agency failing to register Hajj pilgrims without a valid reason may be subject to disciplinary action.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The letter noted that the primary registration for Hajj 2025 began on 1 September.

However, among the approved hajj agencies, 124 do not have any pre-registered or primarily registered pilgrims. In this situation, these 124 agencies have been requested to complete the pre-registration or primary registration of Hajj pilgrims immediately.

Preliminary registration will remain open until 30 November, with the official Hajj packages set to be announced on 30 October.

Top News

Hajj / Ministry of Religious Affairs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

34m | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos
Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

Why are entrepreneurs more comfortable with banks than capital market for finance?

3h | Videos