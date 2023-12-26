120 tonnes of onion from Myanmar arrives at Teknaf land port after 42 days of closure

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 10:18 pm

According to port officials, the 42-day halt in goods transport through the port is owed to violent fighting between the Myanmar army and the Arakan army in Myanmar's major trade hub Mongdu.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 120 tonnes of onion and 80 tonnes of betel nut entered Bangladesh from Myanmar through the Teknaf land port on Tuesday (26 December) after 42 days of closure. 

The trawler with the shipment arrived at Teknaf land port from Akyab port in Myanmar, said Md Jasim Uddin, general manager (accounts) of United Land Port Teknaf Limited, the managing company of the port. 

Arrangements are being made to supply these onions to different parts of the country after unloading them from the trawler, he added.

Omar Farooq, owner of the importing company M/s Farooq Traders, said he paid for 600 tonnes of onions from Myanmar that are yet to arrive.

"If the situation in that country is not normal, the import of goods may be hampered altogether."

He also said the onion from Myanmar costs Tk110 per kg. After adding additional costs like labour and transport, the price stands at Tk125.

In the local market, these onions are being sold at up to Tk128. 

ASM Mosharraf Hossain, customs officer of Teknaf land port, said due to the closure of import and export activities through the port, there has been a revenue loss of about Tk126 crore in 42 days.

From Teknaf land port, ships carry fish, toys, plastic products, garments, chips, aluminium products, medicines, cosmetics and food products to Myanmar's Mongdu, Akyab and Yangon ports.

On the other hand, Bangladesh imports wood, betel nut, ginger, turmeric, chillies, onions, dried fish, onions, grams, lentils, rice, ginger and pickles from the neighbouring country. Vessels from Mongdu, Akyab and Yangon ports bring the items to Teknaf for transport to different districts

