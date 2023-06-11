120 hills of Chattogram disappear over 32 years

Some 120 hills covering an area of 18.34 kilometres in Chittagong city have disappeared between the years 1976 and 2008.

The area of the disappeared hills is about 57% of the total hills in the city, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan said while speaking at a view exchange meeting on Sunday (11 June).

Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and Forum for Plan Chittagong (FPC) jointly organised the meeting in collaboration with Chattogram City Corporation.

Citing a research conducted by the Forest and Environment Department of Chattogram University, Rizwana Hasan said the total area of Chattogram hills was 32.37 square kilometres in 1976, but it had significantly decreased to 14.2 square kilometres by 2008.

She also informed that 88 hills in Bayezid, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Kotwali and Pahartali areas of the city have been completely eradicated, while 95 hills have suffered partial destruction.

Furthermore, she highlighted that a staggering 74% of the hills that have been destroyed are located in the Panchlaish area.

The Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) itself has been responsible for cutting down approximately 20 hills in the name of urban development, she added.

Speakers at the view exchange meeting called for the introduction of dedicated hotlines and community policing to stop hill cutting.

"If we are committed to protecting the hills and preserving nature, we must stop cutting them immediately. It is essential to ascertain the current number of hills present within our city and implement appropriate measures for their conservation. In addition to this, we must explore alternative approaches to development that avoid the need for hill cutting, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said while speaking as the chief guest at the meeting.