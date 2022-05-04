12-year-old dies as house ceiling collapses in Ctg

In a freak accident, a 12-year-old boy died after a portion of the ceiling of his family house collapsed in the port city in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rudra Das, son of Sukumar Das from Shyamol Babu Colony in the city.

The tragedy occurred around 1.30am when the family was fast asleep in the house in the Kattali Choto Kalibari area of the city, said locals residents.

Rudra was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on arrival at 2am, said Sadekur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish police station.

