12 villages inundated by sea water in Cox’s Bazar 

The embankments are not repaired yet after the cyclone Yaas wrecked havoc. Consequently, the villages went under 3-4 feet of water following the tidal surge in sea water on Saturday noon

TBS Report 
24 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 09:45 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A total of 12 villages of Kutubdia upazila were inundated by tidal surge after the water level increased in sea due to the deep convection over the Bay and full moon.  

Locals said around three kilometres of embankments were destroyed by cyclone Yaas in May. Some 500 houses of 1200 village were washed away during the cyclone.

The embankments are not repaired yet after the cyclone Yaas wrecked havoc. Consequently, the villages went under 3-4 feet of water following the tidal surge in sea water on Saturday noon. All the houses, shops, other establishments and arable lands went under the water, said the villagers.    

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Prabir Kumar Goswami, executive engineer of Cox's Bazar Water Development Board, said 200 metres of the beach at Diabetes Point disappeared into the sea following the water level increased by 3-4 feet. 

He also directed the local authorities to start repair work of the damaged embankments with geo bags immediately.  

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Kutubdia Upazila Parishad Chairman and District unit Awami League President Advocate Faridul Islam Chowdhury said 12 villages under three wards of Ali Akbar Deil Union in the upazila were flooded by the rising tides due to low pressure created over the Bay and full moon. 

In the meantime, a rest house near Himchhari tourist spot collapsed today in the sea due to the rough waves.  

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The building collapsed and washed away around 11:15am, said Samir RanjanSaha, divisional forest officer of Cox's Bazar South Forest Department (Sadar Range).

The building was declared abandoned after seeing cracks on its walls caused by tough waves around there year back. Eventually, the building collapsed and sank in the sea, the official added. 

