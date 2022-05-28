28 unlicensed hospitals, clinics closed in 5 districts

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 07:26 pm

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 07:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Following the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) order to shut down all unregistered hospitals and clinics in the country,  28 unregistered hospitals in Savar, Manikganj, Chattogram, Noakhali and Habiganj have been sealed off. 

The health directorate also filed a case against the authorities of the hospital in Singair upazila of Manikganj after sealing it off Saturday (28 May). 

Meanwhile, seven unregistered hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in Dhamrai Upazila were instructed to cease all operations, said the local health division of the area. 

Savar Upazila Sanitary Inspector Md Mozammel Haque told The TBS that according to their data, the total number of hospital clinics and diagnostic centres in the upazila at present is 114.

However, he could not say how many of them are registered, how many are awaiting registration and how many are operating illegally.

The sealed hospitals in Savar are the New Mukti Clinic and Diagnostic Center at Mukti Intersection and Savar General Hospital in the Wapda Road area. 

Savar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Sayemul Huda said there are about 80 health institutes in the upazila that have either registered or applied for it. 

"We are continuing raids at the field level to shut down all the unregistered hospitals and clinics in the area," he added. 

Dhamrai Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Noor Riffat Ara said the total number of private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in the upazila is 36 excluding dental hospitals.

"Seven institutions have been instructed to stop their activities for operating without registration," she said. 

Singair Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Nuzhat Nawrin Amin said City Health hospital and diagnostic centre in the upazila was sealed Thursday for operating without registration. 

"A case has also been filed against the hospital authority," she added. 

Diagnostic centre sealed off in Noakhali. Photo: TBS
Diagnostic centre sealed off in Noakhali. Photo: TBS

In Noakhali like the rest of the country, by conducting raids against unlicensed clinics, two diagnostic centres and clinics have been sealed in Begumganj, three in Sonaimuri, two in Noakhali Sadar, two in Senbagh and one in Chatkhil Saturday.

The sealed institutions are Asian Physiotherapy Centre in Chatkhil, Noakhali Islamia Eye Hospital in Sadar, Malia Diagnostic and Diabetes in Chayani of Begumganj, New Chowdhury Pathology Lab in Banglabazar, Bismillah Diagnostics in Rajganj and Genuine Diagnostic Lab & Consultation at Chatarpaiya Bazar. 

Confirming the matter, Noakhali District Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar said separate drives were conducted in each upazila of the district from Saturday morning.

In Chattogram, the District Civil Surgeon's Office ordered the temporary closure of four hospitals and diagnostic centres for improper paperwork and unhygienic environment. 

A team led by District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Iliyas Chowdhury gave such instructions while inspecting various hospitals and clinics in the city. At that time two more institutions were warned.

The Chittagong Cosmopolitan Hospital on Chattweswari Road, Popular Medical Center on DT Road in the Double Mooring area, Nirupani Pathology Laboratory in Dampara and CSTC hospital in the Panchlaish area of ​​the city could not show their licenses.

On the other hand, two institutions, Panchlaish Treatment Hospital and Poly Hospital in the city were warned for their unclean environment.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In Habiganj, 12 illegal hospitals and diagnostic centres were shut down Saturday. 

They are located in Madhabpur, Chunarughat and Bahubal upazilas of the district. 

Habiganj Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Nurul Haque and Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mukhlisur Rahman Ujjwal said five hospitals and diagnostic centres in Madhabpur, five in Chunarughat and Shayestaganj and two in Bahubal have been closed till Saturday afternoon for operating without license.

