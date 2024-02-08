1.2 times the target of pre-orders, new Galaxy S24 Ultra begins delivery

The clock has stopped ticking as the wait finally comes to an end! Bringing Samsung's latest and greatest right to your doorsteps, deliveries of pre-ordered Galaxy S24 Ultra have now begun. Equipped with the unbound possibilities of Galaxy AI, this device is all set to revolutionize the daily use of smartphones forever!

Following a tremendous response from Samsung fans throughout the pre-order phase, resulting in achievement of 1.2x the pre-order units, the incredible Galaxy S24 Galaxy Ultra has already started shipping out, reads a press release.

From barrier-free communication to awe-inspiring creativity, the device equipped with the super interactive Galaxy AI is all set to enhance everyday experiences. Unlocking the future with a series of features, the device boasts Live Call Translation supporting 15 languages and Live Chat Translation supporting 35 languages. Moreover, Galaxy's AI-powered Smart Voice Recorder can take notes of recordings, translate them and publish a summary. More features such as Web Assist, Circle to Search and Intelligent display are also available, taking convenience to newer levels.

The modern and aesthetically flat display of Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts the narrowest bezel ever seen on a smartphone. It sports a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display, along with an immersive WQHD+ resolution display. Keeping the legacy of Galaxy Note alive, it offers a built-in S Pen. It carries a quad rear camera setup with 200MP (f/1.7) wide, 50MP (Periscope telephoto) and 5x optical zoom, 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto and 3x optical zoom, and 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lenses, and records 8K videos at 5x zoom. The selfie camera on the device features a 12MP (f/2.2) wide lens with a 4K video recording feature.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd – Bangladesh branch office, said, "Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is all set to transform how we use our smartphones every day. This smartphone can be your daily assistant with innovative features like Live Translate, Transcript Assist, etc., excellent specifications, and a stunning camera setup. Making every task easier than ever, this smartphone is a portal into the future with boundless possibilities."

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a robust 5,000mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging capabilities. Priced at Tk2,43,999 (12/256 GB) only with attractive EMI, offer and additional exchange facility, it comes in two colors – Titanium Black and Titanium Grey.