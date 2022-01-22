12 including 4 govt officials responsible for Abhijan-10 tragedy: Civil probe body

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

12 including 4 govt officials responsible for Abhijan-10 tragedy: Civil probe body

The 19-member probe committee presented their report at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity in the capital on Saturday

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 07:56 pm
12 including 4 govt officials responsible for Abhijan-10 tragedy: Civil probe body

The civil probe committee formed in the fire incident in Abhijan-10 while on the way to Barguna from Dhaka on 23 December has found evidence of negligence against 12 persons, including four officials of the Department of Shipping and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), four owners and fitness testing surveyor of the launch.

The 19-member probe committee comprising members of 16 social organisations, including Poribesh Bachao Andolon (Poba), Safe Waterways Implementation Movement, National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways, Sundarbans and Coastal Protection Movement, etc, presented the report at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital on Saturday.

The report said Abhijan-10 was out of operation for three months since 26 October 2021. Despite a long halt due to mechanical faults, the matter was not investigated by the BIWTA's Marine Safety and Traffic Management and the Department of Shipping.

Probe committee members inside the engine room. Photo: TBS
Probe committee members inside the engine room. Photo: TBS

Thus, BIWTA's acting joint director in charge of maritime safety has neglected his duties by allowing the vessel to leave the Sadarghat terminal on 23 December.

The owner replaced the malfunctioning engine with two old engines without the approval of the Department of Shipping. Moreover, the certified engine driver was not present on the launch that day.

Besides, the BIWTA transport inspector on duty at Sadarghat has shown irresponsibility by accepting the mentioned voice declaration of only 310 people despite carrying more than 800 passengers on the launch which has the capacity of 420 people.

The persons made responsible in the report are Md Mahbubur Rashid, Engineer and Ship Surveyor of Dhaka (Sadarghat) Office and Md Habibur Rahman, Inspector, the Department of Shipping; Joynal Abedin, Joint Director and Dinesh Das, Inspector, Department of Maritime Safety and Traffic, BIWTA; four owners of the launch Md Hamzalal Sheikh, Md Shamim Ahmed, Md Russell Ahmed and Ferdous Hasan Rabbi; first-class master Md Riaz Sikder and second class master Md Khalilur Rahman and first-class driver Md Masum Billah and second class driver Abul Kalam.

The report made 25 recommendations to prevent maritime accidents which include bringing all persons, not only the owner, master and driver, responsible for the accident under trial, collecting compensation for victims from the people responsible, installing CCTV in the engine room and other important places, and monitoring fire safety in the currently operating launches, etc.

Convener of the probe committee and Poba chairman Abu Naser Khan presided over the programme conducted by Aminur Rasul Babul, member secretary of the committee and member secretary of the movement for safe waterways implementation.

Ashish Kumar Dey, chief coordinator of the committee and general secretary of the National Committee for the Protection of Shipping, Roads and Railways, presented the investigation report.

Top News

MV Abhijan-10 / Abhijan-10 tragedy / Jhalokathi launch fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

10h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

9h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

11h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

1h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

1h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

5h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna