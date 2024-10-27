12-party alliance supports president’s resignation call: Hasnat Abdullah

A screengrab of Hasnat Abdullah speaking to reporters after a meeting with 12-party alliance leaders on Sunday (27 October)

The leaders of 12-party alliance have agreed with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement regarding the removal of the president, said the movement convenor Hasnat Abdullah.

"President Mohammed Sahabuddin must step down as a situation of national discomfort has arisen concerning him," he said after a meeting with the 12-party alliance this afternoon (27 October).

However, he said they will continue discussions on the procedure for this action [president's removal].

Commenting on the BNP's response to the issue, Hasnat said the BNP has shared its opinion in an isolated way.

The Anti-Discrimination movement and the National Citizen Committee will make further decisions once they receive an official decision from the BNP, he added.

At the briefing, Mustafa Jamal Haider, chief of the 12-party alliance, expressed hope that all political parties, including the BNP, would ultimately come to a consensus on this matter.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leaders Sargis Alam, Arif Sohel, Umama Fatema, Abdul Hannan Masud, National Citizens' Committee members Nasiruddin Patowari, Samanta Sarmin and Ariful Islam Adeeb attended the meeting.

On behalf of 12-party alliance, its chief Mostafa Jamal Haider, other leaders Shahadat Hossain Selim, Syed Ehsanul Huda, Mufti Golam Mohiuddin Ikram, Lion Md Faruk Rahman, Shamshuddin Parvez and ASM Shamim were present at the meeting.