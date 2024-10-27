12-party alliance supports president’s resignation call: Hasnat Abdullah

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 08:11 pm

Related News

12-party alliance supports president’s resignation call: Hasnat Abdullah

However, he said they will continue discussions on the procedure for this action

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 08:11 pm
A screengrab of Hasnat Abdullah speaking to reporters after a meeting with 12-party alliance leaders on Sunday (27 October)
A screengrab of Hasnat Abdullah speaking to reporters after a meeting with 12-party alliance leaders on Sunday (27 October)

The leaders of 12-party alliance have agreed with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement regarding the removal of the president, said the movement convenor Hasnat Abdullah.

"President Mohammed Sahabuddin must step down as a situation of national discomfort has arisen concerning him," he said after a meeting with the 12-party alliance this afternoon (27 October).

However, he said they will continue discussions on the procedure for this action [president's removal].

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Commenting on the BNP's response to the issue, Hasnat said the BNP has shared its opinion in an isolated way. 

The Anti-Discrimination movement and the National Citizen Committee will make further decisions once they receive an official decision from the BNP, he added. 

At the briefing, Mustafa Jamal Haider, chief of the 12-party alliance, expressed hope that all political parties, including the BNP, would ultimately come to a consensus on this matter.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leaders Sargis Alam, Arif Sohel, Umama Fatema, Abdul Hannan Masud, National Citizens' Committee members Nasiruddin Patowari, Samanta Sarmin and Ariful Islam Adeeb attended the meeting.

On behalf of 12-party alliance, its chief Mostafa Jamal Haider, other leaders Shahadat Hossain Selim, Syed Ehsanul Huda, Mufti Golam Mohiuddin Ikram, Lion Md Faruk Rahman, Shamshuddin Parvez and ASM Shamim were present at the meeting.

Top News

Hasnat Abdullah / President Mohammad Shahabuddin / Bangladesh / 12-party alliance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

5h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

3h | Videos
Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

4h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

5h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

5h | Videos