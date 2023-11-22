12-party alliance expels Kalyan Party president, Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) chairman

A photo of Shahadat Hossain Selim. Photo: Collected

The top leaders of the 12-party alliance have expelled Kalyan Party President Major General (retired) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim and Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) Chairman Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury.

Announcing the expulsions today, Bangladesh LDP Secretary General Shahadat Hossain Selim said the bond of the members remains unbreakable as leaders and activists of both parties have expressed their determination to remain in the alliance, defying the party leaders' decisions.

Earlier today, the Bangladesh Kalyan Party, the Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) and the Jatiya Party (MA Mannan) announced the formation of a new coalition.

At a top-level emergency meeting of the 12-party alliance this afternoon (22 November), Selim said Syed Muhammad Ibrahim was a traitor, whose decision to participate in the "illegal elections" was a great injustice.

At the same meeting, Selim was given the role of the new spokesperson of the 12-party alliance.

Jagpa Vice President Rashed Pradhan was made the chief coordinator.