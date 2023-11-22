12-party alliance expels Kalyan Party president, Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 05:18 pm

Related News

12-party alliance expels Kalyan Party president, Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) chairman

Announcing the expulsions today, Bangladesh LDP Secretary General Shahadat Hossain Selim said the bond of the members remains unbreakable as leaders and activists of both parties have expressed their determination to remain in the alliance, defying the party leaders’ decisions. 

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 05:18 pm
A photo of Shahadat Hossain Selim. Photo: Collected
A photo of Shahadat Hossain Selim. Photo: Collected

The top leaders of the 12-party alliance have expelled Kalyan Party President Major General (retired) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim and Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) Chairman Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury.

Announcing the expulsions today, Bangladesh LDP Secretary General Shahadat Hossain Selim said the bond of the members remains unbreakable as leaders and activists of both parties have expressed their determination to remain in the alliance, defying the party leaders' decisions. 

Earlier today, the Bangladesh Kalyan Party, the Bangladesh Muslim League (Kamruzzaman) and the Jatiya Party (MA Mannan) announced the formation of a new coalition.

At a top-level emergency meeting of the 12-party alliance this afternoon (22 November), Selim said Syed Muhammad Ibrahim was a traitor, whose decision to participate in the "illegal elections" was a great injustice. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the same meeting, Selim was given the role of the new spokesperson of the 12-party alliance.

Jagpa Vice President Rashed Pradhan was made the chief coordinator.

Top News

Bangladesh / 12-party alliance / Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

2h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

2h | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

47m | TBS World
Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

1h | TBS SPORTS
Loan defaulters can invest in private fuel refineries

Loan defaulters can invest in private fuel refineries

2h | TBS Economy
Sam Altman in talks to rejoin OpenAI board

Sam Altman in talks to rejoin OpenAI board

3h | Tech Talk