12 more Myanmar border guard, army personnel enter Bangladesh

Amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, 12 more members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) and military have sought refuge in Bangladesh today (16 April).

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development and said the exact breakdown of the military and BGP members among the group is yet to be determined.

"It is not possible at the moment to say how many members of which force crossed into the border today. They were escorted to safety after the weapons they carried with them were deposited in the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) cache," he said.

With this, a total of 28 officials have sought refuge inside Bangladesh in the last three days.

Two army personnel among them crossed the Baishfari border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban yesterday (15 April) afternoon. A day before, 14 members of BGP sought refuge after fleeing through the Teknaf border in Cox's Bazar.

All 28 individuals are currently being held in 11 BGB custody at Naikhongchhari headquarters.

Previously, on 30 March, three members of the Myanmar Army took refuge through the Naikhongchhari border. Prior to that, on 11 March, an additional 177 personnel from the Border Guard Police (BGP) and army sought shelter. They are all under the custody of the 11th Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Naikhongchhari.

Before this, 330 individuals from Myanmar fled to Bangladesh in several rounds. On 15 February, 330 people were repatriated back to Myanmar.