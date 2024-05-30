12 more dead deer, one wild boar recovered from Sundarbans

So far 51 dead deer and two wild boar were recovered from the Sundarbans in last two days. Photo: UNB

Cyclone Remal's strong winds and tidal surges have caused extensive damage to the wildlife and ecosystem in Sundarbans.

On Wednesday, members of the Forest Department recovered 12 more carcasses of deer and one wild boar from Katka and Kachikhali areas of Sundarbans East Division.

So far 51 dead deer and two wild boar were recovered from the Sundarbans in two days, said Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forests for the Khulna region.

Earlier on Tuesday, 39 dead deer and one wild boar were recovered from various locations, including Katka and Dublar Char.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has begun assessing the extent of the destruction caused by Cyclone Remal.

Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hossain Chowdhury said Khulna Region Conservator of Forests Mihir Kumar Do and Divisional Forest Officers of Sundarban East and West Divisions have been instructed to list the damage to wild animals and forest plants on the ground.

The forest officials visited Sundarbans on Wednesday.

After getting the list, he added that the extent of the damage would be known.