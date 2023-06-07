12 killed, 10 injured in truck-pickup van collision in Sylhet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 08:58 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A head-on collision between a sand-laden truck and a pickup van left 12 people dead and 10 others injured in Sylhet this morning (Wednesday, 7 June). 

"A sand-laden truck and a pickup van carrying construction workers collided in the Nazirbazar area of South Surma of Sylhet today morning.

"The accident took place at around 5:30am," Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Moniruzzaman told The Business Standard. 

The accident also left at least 10 people injured, he added.

Identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, the official furthered. 

The injured have been sent to MAG Osami Medical Hospital and College for treatment. 

 

