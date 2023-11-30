12 injured in clash between two groups over JS polls nomination in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 06:29 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

At least 12 people were reportedly injured in a clash between two groups over Jatiya Sangsad polls nomination in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj.

The clash took place at Nunertek area of Ward-6 of Baradi union around 9am on Thursday (30 November).

Sonargaon police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahbub Alam said the police went to the spot after getting information about the clash and brought the situation under control.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the locals, Union Parishad member Osman Gani's supporters got involved in an altercation with the supporters of former UP member Sukkur Al Mahmud on Wednesday night over the nomination of Awami League candidate Abdullah Al Qaiser in the JS polls.

Later, on Thursday morning people from both sides got involved in a clash using fishing harpoons.

Regarding the clash, Osman Gani said, "On Wednesday night, my grandson was beaten up by the supporters of Sukkur when he raised slogans in favour of the boat [party symbol of Awami league]. When we protested, they attacked us with harpoons. Seven of my supporters were injured."

On the other hand, Shukkur Al Mahmud said, "There was an argument last night over a comment that even if Abdullah Al Qaiser got AL's nomination in Narayanganj-3 (Sonargaon) seat, he would not be able to retain the nomination. We were attacked in the morning. At least five of my supporters were injured."

OC Mahbub Alam said two of the injured have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Legal action will be taken against those involved, he added.

