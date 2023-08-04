12 fishermen missing for 3 days after trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal

Twelve fishermen have been missing for three days after a fishing trawler named FB Ali Shah sank off the Anwara coast of the Bay of Bengal.

The incident took place 65km southwest of Kutubdia on Tuesday (1 August) night, Contingent Commander (CC) of Sangu Station of Coast Guard Eastern Zone, Mostak Ahmed told The Business Standard.

Coast Guard is conducting an operation to rescue the missing fishermen.

The missing fishermen are - Mohammad Mokhtar Majhi of Raipur Union of Anwara Upazila, Md Ashraf, Md Jahangir, Md Elias, Md Farid, Azizul Haque, Noor Mohammad, Md Arafat, Md Shaheen, Md Arif, Md Osman and Nuruddin.

Chairman of Raipur Union Amin Sharif said that FB Ali Shah, owned by Monir Ahmad in the coastal Raipur Union, went fishing in the Bay of Bengal with 12 fishermen last Sunday night.

"The trawler sank 65km south-west of Qutubdia Channel on Tuesday night in a heavy storm. The fishermen of the trawler have been missing ever since," he added.