12 fishermen missing for 3 days after trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 11:48 am

Related News

12 fishermen missing for 3 days after trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 11:48 am
Representational photo of trawler. File Photo: Pixabay
Representational photo of trawler. File Photo: Pixabay

Twelve fishermen have been missing for three days after a fishing trawler named FB Ali Shah sank off the Anwara coast of the Bay of Bengal.

The incident took place 65km southwest of Kutubdia on Tuesday (1 August) night, Contingent Commander (CC) of Sangu Station of Coast Guard Eastern Zone, Mostak Ahmed told The Business Standard.

Coast Guard is conducting an operation to rescue the missing fishermen.

The missing fishermen are - Mohammad Mokhtar Majhi of Raipur Union of Anwara Upazila, Md Ashraf, Md Jahangir, Md Elias, Md Farid, Azizul Haque, Noor Mohammad, Md Arafat, Md Shaheen, Md Arif, Md Osman and Nuruddin.

Chairman of Raipur Union Amin Sharif said that FB Ali Shah, owned by Monir Ahmad in the coastal Raipur Union, went fishing in the Bay of Bengal with 12 fishermen last Sunday night.

"The trawler sank 65km south-west of Qutubdia Channel on Tuesday night in a heavy storm. The fishermen of the trawler have been missing ever since," he added.

Top News

trawler capsize / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

8h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

6h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

3h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee