12 fishermen burnt as gas cylinder explodes on trawler in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:37 pm

Related News

12 fishermen burnt as gas cylinder explodes on trawler in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:37 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least 12 fishermen have sustained serious burn injuries after a gas cylinder explosion on a trawler anchored at No. 6 Ghat in Nunyarchara city of Cox's Bazar today.

"The incident took place at around 8:30am on Friday (1 September). 1o out of 12 burnt fishermen have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition. 2 others have been admitted to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital," Cox's Bazar Sadar police station Officer-In-Charge Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard.

The police could not confirm the cause of the cylinder explosion initially.

Ashiqur Rahman, resident medical Officer (RMO) at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said, "Victims sustained 70% burns. As their condition is critical, they have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Two people with 30% burns are being treated at Sadar Hospital."

gas cylinder explosion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

20h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

1d | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

1d | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

18h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

21h | TBS World
Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

13m | TBS Insight
What are the ways of reducing infertility?

What are the ways of reducing infertility?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans