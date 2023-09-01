12 fishermen burnt as gas cylinder explodes on trawler in Cox's Bazar

At least 12 fishermen have sustained serious burn injuries after a gas cylinder explosion on a trawler anchored at No. 6 Ghat in Nunyarchara city of Cox's Bazar today.

"The incident took place at around 8:30am on Friday (1 September). 1o out of 12 burnt fishermen have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition. 2 others have been admitted to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital," Cox's Bazar Sadar police station Officer-In-Charge Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard.

The police could not confirm the cause of the cylinder explosion initially.

Ashiqur Rahman, resident medical Officer (RMO) at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said, "Victims sustained 70% burns. As their condition is critical, they have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Two people with 30% burns are being treated at Sadar Hospital."