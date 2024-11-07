12 endangered capped langurs rescued in Moheshkhali

Photo: Courtesy
Forest Department officials today (7 November) rescued 12 endangered capped langurs found caged at a house in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali upazila.

"We received information from a confidential source that some individuals had captured endangered capped langurs from the Bariachhari hill forest and were holding them captive in a nearby house at the Shaplapur area of the upazila," SM Enamul Hoque, officer of the Moheshkhali Forest Range, told The Business Standard.

He said based on this information, we conducted a raid around 2:30pm and discovered 12 capped langurs in six cages, including five baby langurs and seven adults.

"No one was present in the house during the raid. The langurs were rescued and later released into the forest as per the instructions from the divisional forest officer," he added.

The officer further said according to the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act- 2012, the capped langur is a protected species. A gang of smugglers has been capturing langurs from the Moheshkhali forest and trafficking them.

"We are investigating and working to track down the smugglers."

Enamul noted that a case will be filed once the culprits are identified.

SM Rubel, team leader of the environmental organisation Youth for Ecology Conservation, said endangered capped langurs are frequently captured from hilly regions and smuggled across the country.

"If the traffickers are not apprehended and held accountable, these rescue operations will have limited impact. The Forest Department should intensify its efforts in this regard," he added.

 

