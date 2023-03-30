12 countries’ statement on journalist harassment will not hamper Bangladesh’s image: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said the image of Bangladesh will not be hampered by the joint statement of 12 countries regarding several incidents of harassment of journalists, including a Prothom Alo correspondent.

"The achievements of Bangladesh in the last 14 years under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, not only economically, but also in terms of accountability, have not been achieved by most of the countries in the world. From that point, I want to say clearly that this [statement] will not even put a scratch on our reputation," he said in response to a journalist's question after an event on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take the country forward with her strong leadership. Comments, statements and interference have never stood in the way [of development], nor will they in the future," he added.

The Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh on Thursday (30 March) expressed concerns about the recent reports of violence against and intimidation of journalists in Bangladesh.

A press release issued by the MFC on Thursday reads, "We, the undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh, are concerned about recent reports of violence against and intimidation of journalists, including violence directed at reporters covering the Supreme Court elections, an assault on the brother of a London-based journalist for Al Jazeera, the attack of a Dhaka Tribune photojournalist, and the recent reported detention of a Prothom Alo journalist.

"We urge the authorities to investigate each of these instances promptly and impartially."

The press release was signed by the undersigned members of MFC USA, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (UK). Shahriar Alam said, "There are laws in these countries where people can be jailed for seven years if they stand in front of a car to block its path.

People are taking to the streets to change this law in those countries. Everybody has a challenge when it comes to running a state."