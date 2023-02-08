12 contractors blacklisted by Ctg City Corp over assault on PD

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 11:31 am

The Chittagong City Corporation has blacklisted 12 contractors for their alleged involvement in the attack on its development project director Gholam Yazdani.

The disclosure was made in a notification signed by the city corporation's Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam on Tuesday (8 February).

Engineer Gholam Yazdani was the director of Tk2,500 crore worth projects of road development and other important infrastructural development including the airport road under the city corporation.

Earlier on 29 January, Gholam Yazdani was attacked by a group of contractors at his office in Chittagong for not offering contracts. Later, he said he was no longer interested in discharging his duties in Chittagong.

The blacklisted contractors are Muhammad Sahab Uddin's, Mahmuda Builders, SJ Traders, Sanjay Bhowmik's Bangladesh Traders, Mohammad Ferdous's Masud Enterprise, Subhash Mazumder's Joy Traders, Khan Corporation of Habib Ulla Khan, Nazim Uddin and Brothers, Nazmul Hossain Rakib Enterprise, Iftekhar and Brothers by Yusuf, Jyoti Enterprise and Deepa Enterprise by Ashish Kumar and Tanzil Enterprise nyAlamgir.

The port city mayor's private secretary Muhammad Abul Hashem said, "It has been identified that the contractors of these organisations were involved in assaulting the project director."

The contractors are also involved in the city corporation's contracting business. Yet, they were blacklisted over the incident.

