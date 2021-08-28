12 Bangladeshis to leave Afghanistan soon: FM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 10:14 pm

Related News

12 Bangladeshis to leave Afghanistan soon: FM

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 10:14 pm
12 Bangladeshis to leave Afghanistan soon: FM

Twelve Bangladeshis, who were left stranded in war-torn Afghanistan, have reached a US Military base there. 

They are set to leave the country on a chartered flight soon, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. 

Apart from the Bangladeshis, 160 Afghan students of the Asian University of Women in Chattogram will also fly to Bangladesh on the same flight.

They had gone on holiday to their homes but got trapped after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

The Bangladeshi nationals were waiting outside Kabul airport for days for permission from Afghan authorities to board their planes.

Top News

Bangladeshis / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

6h | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

7h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes