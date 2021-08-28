12 Bangladeshis to leave Afghanistan soon: FM

Twelve Bangladeshis, who were left stranded in war-torn Afghanistan, have reached a US Military base there.

They are set to leave the country on a chartered flight soon, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Apart from the Bangladeshis, 160 Afghan students of the Asian University of Women in Chattogram will also fly to Bangladesh on the same flight.

They had gone on holiday to their homes but got trapped after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

The Bangladeshi nationals were waiting outside Kabul airport for days for permission from Afghan authorities to board their planes.