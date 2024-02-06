12 Bangladeshi nationals return home after serving jail in India

Twelve Bangladeshi nationals have returned home after serving jail in India. Photo: TBS
Twelve Bangladeshi nationals have returned home after serving jail in India. Photo: TBS

Twelve Bangladeshi nationals have returned home after serving jail terms in the Agartala prison of India for entering the country illegally.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner handed them over to their family members today, Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad told The Business Standard.

The returnees are Jaba Rani Roy and her son Jagdish Roy of Sunamganj, Moshammat Beauty of Netrakona, Riyad Hossain of Chandpur, Bina Begum and Sheikh Sadi of Jessore, Shahina Begum of Naogaon district, Shamim Mia and her brother Sohan Mia of Jamalpur district, Farooq Hossain of the same district, and his wife Asma Begum, and Thirsna Adhikari of Jhalakathi district.

Arif said, 11 out of the 12 Bangladeshis went to India illegally with the help of brokers to pursue jobs.

He said the absence of barbed wire in various parts along the Bangladesh-India border has resulted in human trafficking.

