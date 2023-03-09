11th Zakat fair starts in Dhaka on Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 04:51 pm

11th Zakat fair starts in Dhaka on Saturday

The two-day Zakat Fair 2023 will take place on 11-12 March in Dhaka.

The eleventh edition of the fair with the theme "Making a Difference with Zakat" will take place at Aloki Community Centre on the Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road.

Prof Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud, chairman of Economic Research Group, will inaugurate the fair organised by Centre for Zakat Management.

The Exim Bank, Rahimafrooz, Kohinoor Chemical Company, Rahim Steel, along with other local reputed companies, will sponsor this year's Zakat fair.

There will be a Zakat consultation desk, and stalls of Islamic book sellers and Zakat organisations at the fair, said AMM Nasir Uddin, a member of the fair organising committee, at a press briefing at the Economic Reporters' Forum yesterday.

The fair will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm for all.

AMM Nasir Uddin said the fair is organised to popularise the idea of ensuring social and economic security through Zakat. He called upon the civil society and wealthy people of the country to visit the fair to learn more about the correct calculation for individuals and businesses.

Six sessions will be held during this year's Zakat Fair. The inaugural seminar on "Social Safety Net Programme and Role of Zakat" will be held at 11 am on 11 March. There will be a special seminar and question-and-answer session for women on the topic of "Role of Women in Establishing Salah and Zakat in Society" at 3 pm that day.

At the same time, a session titled "Future Ambassadors Zakat" will be held in a separate hall. Apart from this, prizes will be distributed among scholarship winning students of schools and madrasas.

On the second day of the fair, a seminar on "Role of Imams and Khatibs in Institutional Management of Zakat" will be held in the morning and a round table session on "Corporate Social Responsibility: Coordination of Zakat and CSR Funds" will be held in the afternoon.

Ex-Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed will be present as the chief guest in the round table meeting moderated by Arastu Khan, former Secretary of Bangladesh Government. 

