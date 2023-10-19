11th grader Priti takes on role of Dutch ambassador for a day

An 11th grader named Priti took on the role of the Dutch ambassador in Bangladesh for one day on Thursday (19 October).

As part of the activity, the Ambassador-Designate visited a school at Dholpur. Priti, being the ambassador for a day, led a discussion meeting session on Gender Equality Movement in School (GEMS) intervention corner along with students, teachers and the Ambassador-Designate.

She later visited the Child Development Centre and explored the income generating activities in the community level there.

Marking the 11th annual celebration of International Day of the Girl Child as a call for investment in girls' leadership, accountability for girls' rights, the Plan International's signature activity intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to take leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership.

Priti said, "I want to utilise this opportunity and experience to shape myself properly so that I can dedicatedly work for the overall advancement of women and children of my community. In future, I want to inspire other girls as a role model and practice gender inclusion in my community."

Priti said she wants to keep on doing voluntary activities with development organisations. She intends to work extensively for gender equality and also to protect, improve, defend, and maintain the quality of the environment along with the girls of her locality. After completing her study, she wishes to be a government service holder.

The Ambassador-Designate of Netherlands in Bangladesh Irma van Dueren said, "I am very happy to visit the Gender Equality Movement (GEMS) Intervention Corner and see the involvement and spontaneous participation of the adolescent girls and young women here. Also, I have spoken to the children at Shishu Bikash Kendra and I want this process to continue."

The International Day of the Girl 2023 is celebrated under the theme "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being" – focusing on the three major pillars of the Girls Get Equal campaign- Equal Power, Equal Freedom and Equal Representation.