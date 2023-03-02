Over 58.64 lakh new voters in Bangladesh: EC

The total number of voters in the country has now increased to 119,151,440 following the inclusion of 5,864,430 new voters, as per Election Commission's (EC) final updated list.

The EC disclosed the updated voter numbers on Thursday morning (2 March) marking the occasion of National Voter Day 2023.

Of the total voters, 60,445,724 are male and 58,704,879 are female. Also, 837 transgender voters were incorporated under the identity of the third gender in the updated roll.

The voter growth is 5.18%, the EC added.

Photo: TBS

Before disclosing the latest numbers, the CEC, commissioners, as well as other EC officials, organised a rally in Dhaka on the occasion of this year's National Voter Day.

The voter list was updated five times since the creation of the voter list with photos in 2007-2008.