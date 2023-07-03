119 journalists tortured, harassed in last six months: Report

In the six months from January to June this year, 119 journalists have allegedly faced torture, harassment, threats, lawsuits, and obstacles while performing their duties, according to a report of human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra published on Monday.

The report said reviewing the statistics of the human rights situation for the last six months shows that the number of deaths in the custody of law enforcement agencies during this period was alarming.

Journalists are being subjected to assault while carrying out their duties. The incident where Criminal Investigation Department officials picked up Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman in the early hours and denied that he was detained during the day, has shown the law and order forces' behaviour to be inconsistent and illegal, said the report.

Allegations of such inhuman behaviour were raised against the police during the arrest of journalist Raghunath Khan working in Satkhira district. After detaining Raghunath Khan, the police denied arresting him for a whole day and showed him arrest later, the report continued.

During the period covered in the report, a case was filed against the Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman. Such a case would lead to obstruction of the freedom of the press and expression. Such a move would actually curtail media freedom, contributing to intimidation and insecurity among journalists in carrying out their duties, said Ain O Salish Kendra.

"It is to be noted that earlier, the high-ranking government officials, including the law minister, had pledged to maintain special precautions before taking cases against journalists under the Digital Security Act. However, various comments about Prothom Alo reporters and editors by high-ranking and responsible people seem to be motivating those who are overzealous to file such cases," said the report.

The report also mentioned that Golam Rabbani Nadeem, the Jamalpur district correspondent of Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV, was attacked by a group of miscreants on 14 June and severely beaten. He died on 15 June while undergoing treatment.

"Such an attack on a journalist is very despicable. The impact of the death of a journalist on duty is far-reaching. It narrows the role of the media in establishing accountability and good governance. Such a tragic death of a journalist has happened before, but it is a sad fact that in the last 24 years no trial has been completed or punishment for the murder of a journalist has been given," said the report.

Citing reports published in the media, Ain O Salish Kendra said 60 people were accused in the 24 cases filed under the Digital Security Act in the last six months. Among them, 26 people were arrested immediately.

Out of these 24 cases, five were filed for insulting the prime minister. Five people have been accused in the cases and four were arrested immediately, said the human rights report.

Ain O Salish Kendra has called for withdrawal of all the cases filed against journalists and free thinkers under the Digital Security Act. The human rights organisation has been pushing for repeal of the controversial Digital Security Act since its inception.