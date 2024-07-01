118 Ansar members to provide 24/7 security at Hatirjheel

A bird’s eye view of the Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka. Photo: Mumit M

From now on 118 Ansar members will maintain security in Hatirjheel project area.

Previously, a private agency was responsible for the security of Hatirjheel.

Rajshani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) Chairman General (retd) Md Siddikur Rahman handed over the responsibility of Hatirjheel's security to the Ansar forces at the Hatirjheel Management Building in Dhaka this morning (1 July).

At the event, the Rajuk chairman expressed hope that the Ansar forces will not only ensure security but also maintain cleanliness in Hatirjheel.

"The previous security team was not very diligent. Now, Ansar forces will provide round-the-clock security to Hatirjheel. Ansar officers will regularly monitor the area and have a mobile team on patrol," Rajuk Chairman Siddikur Rahman told The Business Standard.

He further said, "We will repair and fix the roads and footpaths of Hatirjheel. We will also address areas where lights are broken and where the number of trees has decreased. Our goal is to gradually enhance the aesthetic environment of Hatirjheel."

Rajuk Chairman requested visitors to leave Hatirjheel after 11:00pm for safety reasons.

During the security handover ceremony, Brigadier General Nazim Uddin, additional director general of Ansar and Village Defense Forces, stated that Ansar members will actively combat drug issues and monitor the illegal pocket gates of Hatirjheel.