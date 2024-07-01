118 Ansar members to provide 24/7 security at Hatirjheel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 09:39 pm

Related News

118 Ansar members to provide 24/7 security at Hatirjheel

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 09:39 pm
A bird’s eye view of the Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka. Photo: Mumit M
A bird’s eye view of the Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka. Photo: Mumit M

From now on 118 Ansar members will maintain security in Hatirjheel project area.

Previously, a private agency was responsible for the security of Hatirjheel.

Rajshani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) Chairman General (retd) Md Siddikur Rahman handed over the responsibility of Hatirjheel's security to the Ansar forces at the Hatirjheel Management Building in Dhaka this morning (1 July).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the event, the Rajuk chairman expressed hope that the Ansar forces will not only ensure security but also maintain cleanliness in Hatirjheel.

Rajuk Chairman General (retd) Md Siddikur Rahman handed over the responsibility of Hatirjheel&#039;s security to the Ansar forces at the Hatirjheel Management Building in Dhaka this morning (1 July). Photo: Courtesy
Rajuk Chairman General (retd) Md Siddikur Rahman handed over the responsibility of Hatirjheel's security to the Ansar forces at the Hatirjheel Management Building in Dhaka this morning (1 July). Photo: Courtesy

"The previous security team was not very diligent. Now, Ansar forces will provide round-the-clock security to Hatirjheel. Ansar officers will regularly monitor the area and have a mobile team on patrol," Rajuk Chairman Siddikur Rahman told The Business Standard.

He further said, "We will repair and fix the roads and footpaths of Hatirjheel. We will also address areas where lights are broken and where the number of trees has decreased. Our goal is to gradually enhance the aesthetic environment of Hatirjheel."

Rajuk Chairman requested visitors to leave Hatirjheel after 11:00pm for safety reasons. 

During the security handover ceremony, Brigadier General Nazim Uddin, additional director general of Ansar and Village Defense Forces, stated that Ansar members will actively combat drug issues and monitor the illegal pocket gates of Hatirjheel.

Top News

Hatirjheel / Ansar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

7h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

1h | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

31m | Videos
American Voters Doubt about Biden's Mental Fitness for Presidency

American Voters Doubt about Biden's Mental Fitness for Presidency

Now | Videos
Saudi Arabia warned Israel of dire consequences

Saudi Arabia warned Israel of dire consequences

2h | Videos