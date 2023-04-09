117 eminent citizens condemn propaganda against Prothom Alo

One hundred and seventeen eminent persons have issued a joint statement, condemning the call for the cancellation of Prothom Alo's registration.

The statement signed by Prof Abul Kashem Fazlul Haque and Prof Emeritus Serajul Islam Chowdhury, among others, argued that a vested group has been demanding the cancellation of Prothom Alo's registration by making fabricated allegations against the newspaper since its editor Matiur Rahman and reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams were sued under the Digital Security Act.

They said the charges levelled against the Prothom Alo editor and journalists in the case are still pending and unproven.

"We, the citizens who believed in freedom of the mass media, strongly denounced the attempt to suppress the voice of mass media," the joint statement reads.

They also pressed home some demands, including the abolishment of the DSA, ensuring the protection of freedom of expression, and freedom of mass media.

They said the move is not only an attack against Prothom Alo but also against the freedom of media and journalism in the country.

"No group that respects democracy, human rights, and free thought can be the initiator or supporter of sword-wielding against the media," the statement adds.

They urged people from all strata of society to raise their voices to ensure the freedom of mass media.

The eminent personalities also include Prof Anwarullah Chowdhury, former VC of Dhaka University, ZI Khan Panna, senior Supreme Court lawyer, Farida Akhter, president of Narigrantho Probortona, economist Anu Mohammad, Badiul Alam Mazumder, general secretary of SHUJAN, Khushi Kabir, women and human rights activist, Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, Asif Nazrul, writer and teacher at Dhaka University, and Syeeda Rizwana Hasan, Supreme Court lawyer.