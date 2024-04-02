117 eminent citizens demand fair probe into Preeti Urang's death

Rights activists hold placards saying #JusticeForPreetiUrang during a protest in front of Dhaka Session Judges Court on 20 February. File Photo: Activist Saydia Gulrukh's Facebook profile

A group of 117 eminent citizens issued a joint statement on Tuesday (2 April), calling for an independent, impartial and swift investigation into the death of Preeti Urang, a teenage domestic worker employed by former Daily Star executive editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque.

Human rights activist and former caretaker government advisers Sultana Kamal, Nijera Kori Coordinator Khushi Kabir, human rights activist Dr Hamida Hossain, Research Initiatives Bangladesh Executive Director Meghna Guhathakurta, Jahangirnagar University former professor Anu Muhammad, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman are among the signatories.

Preeti, the daughter of a tea worker from Moulvibazar, Sylhet, tragically fell from the eighth floor of Ashfaqul Haque's apartment on 6 February.

Her father, Lukesh Urang, subsequently filed a case with Mohammadpur police station, accusing Ashfaqul Haque and his wife, Tania Khondoker, of negligence. Both were arrested and initially put on a four-day remand, followed by being sent to jail.

Lukesh said Preeti's fall resulted from the absence of safety bars on the apartment's drawing-room window. This incident disturbingly echoes a similar event last August, where another child domestic worker, Ferdousi, sustained severe injuries from a fall from the same window.

The statement by the eminent citizens condemns the "inaction by police and biased reporting by certain media outlets". They urged authorities to take administrative action against Ashfaqul Haque for accusations including employing a child and potential torture.

The group expressed outrage at the perceived indifference of authorities and potential negligence in the investigation. They believe Preeti's death may be more than an accident and refuse to accept any attempt to influence the investigation.

They call upon all media outlets to uphold journalistic neutrality and demand an independent, unbiased probe.

Their key demands include a thorough reinvestigation of all past incidents, including Preeti's case; upgrading the charges from negligent homicide to a case under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act; appropriate compensation and safety measures for Preeti's family; medical care, education, and a detailed examination of the other surviving child's injuries to identify potential child abuse; investigation into any potential involvement of Ashfaqul Haque or his family in child abuse; and holding those responsible for hindering Preeti's rescue accountable.