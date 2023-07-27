117 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia till July 27: Ministry

Bangladesh

UNB
27 July, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 01:10 pm

117 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia till July 27: Ministry

According to the ministry’s latest hajj bulletin, 95 hajj pilgrims died in Mecca, eight in Medina, nine in Mina, two in Arafat, and two in Jeddah and one in Muzdalifah

UNB
27 July, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The number of Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia this year has reached 117 till 27 July, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Among the deceased, 91 were men and 26 women.

According to the ministry's latest hajj bulletin, 95 hajj pilgrims died in Mecca, eight in Medina, nine in Mina, two in Arafat, and two in Jeddah and one in Muzdalifah.

As of Thursday, a total of 98,746 hajj pilgrims returned to the country on 260 flights after completing the hajj.

These flights were operated by three airlines, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines conducting 123 flights, Saudi Airlines conducting 97 flights, and Flynas operating 40 flights.

This year, some 122,884 Muslims embarked on 325 flights to perform the hajj.

The first return flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 2 July. The last return flight is scheduled to arrive on 2 August.

