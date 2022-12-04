1.16cr citizens known to have taxable incomes, but majority don't file returns

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) member (tax information) Mohammad Jahid Hasan said at least 1.16 crore people enjoy taxable income, but only a small proportion of them, roughly 1 in 4, submitted returns last year.

He said this at a workshop on "Customs, VAT and Income Tax management" organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) as the chief guest on Saturday.

He also said that businessmen are the partners of NBR and the NBR is relentlessly working on reforms and modernization of various regulations to ease business.

Last year only 25.30 lakh people submitted their returns out of 83 lakh TIN holders which to Jahid is 'unsatisfactory'.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his speech said that considering various needs, the government sometimes has to make a few changes in the finance bill, VAT, and Tax system through SROs, and as an entrepreneur, a businessman has to have a clear knowledge on these issues.

"We have seen a few changes like increasing cash transaction limit, mandatory return submission for 38 categories, central VAT registration system, 5 percent VAT exemption on locally produced chemical, VAT increase for importing computer accessories, TAX and VAT exemptions for safeguarding local businesses for the fiscal year 2022-23," he informed.

The business community should have knowledge of these changes to maintain their books of accounts, he said.