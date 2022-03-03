114 Bangladeshis return from Libya detention centre

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 12:00 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Some 114 Bangladeshis, who were stuck in Libya, have been brought back to the country with the effort of the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The returnees were among those stuck in detention centre No.55 in Libya.

The Bangladeshis arrived here on Buraq air flight (UZ220) chartered by the IOM. The flight left Mitiga airport at 5:45am on 2 March and arrived at Shahjalal International Airport at 8:10am on 3 March.

Many of the returnees were victims of human trafficking, but not all of them, says IOM, Bangladesh.

Most of the Bangladeshis were detained by law enforcement agencies in Libya while on the way to European countries on boat, said an IOM official on condition of anonymity.

None of them had valid passport or visas and were trying to migrate to other countries irregularly, he added.

After they landed in Bangladesh IOM provided them with food and transport cost to reach home. They will also provide mental health services to whoever needs it, said the IOM official.

