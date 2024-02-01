111 BNP leaders, activists sued in Savar

01 February, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 11:45 am

Akbar Ali Khan, officer-in-charge of Savar Model police station, said several police teams are working to arrest the accused

Map of Savar.
A case has been filed against 111 BNP leaders and activists for vandalising buses and obstructing police from discharging duties during a black flag procession in Savar on Tuesday (30 January).

Sub-inspector Jahurul Islam of Savar Model police station filed a case against former lawmaker Dr Dewan Mohammad Salauddin, 12 named, and 80 to 90 unnamed persons on Wednesday.

Among the accused in the case are Savar municipality BNP President Khandaker Shah Mainul Hossain, former joint secretary of Dhaka district BNP Khorshed Alam, and president of the Thana BNP Saiful Islam Saifuddin.

Savar municipal BNP President Mainul said the black flag procession was part of the central programme. "There was no incident of vandalism of buses or obstruction of police work." 

Akbar Ali Khan, officer-in-charge of Savar Model police station, said several police teams are working to arrest the accused.

