110 members of Bangladesh Navy receive UN Peacekeeping Medal in Lebanon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 06:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

One-hundred-ten members of the Bangladesh Navy ship BNS Sangram engaged in the UN peacekeeping mission in Beirut, Lebanon was awarded the Peacekeeping Medal.

On this occasion, the Medal Parade of BANKON-12 Contingent of BNS Sangram was held in Beirut on Monday, reads a press release issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate.

Rear Admiral Andreas Mugge, commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Maritime Task Force (MTF) presented the medal to 110 naval officers and sailors in recognition of their contribution to peacekeeping operations.

Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Navy Capt Asad Abdullah, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Lebanon Maj Gen Mohammad Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman, Mission Support Director Mis Melva Crouch, and senior officers were present on the occasion.

At the Medal Parade, MTF Commander Rear Admiral Andreas Mugge thanked all members of the Navy deployed to the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon for the successful conduct of the mission.

He also commended all the members of the Navy for their tireless and dedicated contribution to peacekeeping in the world. He also expressed his gratitude to the Bangladesh Navy and the government of Bangladesh for the continued success of the Bangladesh Navy and hoped that this trend would continue in the future.

It may be mentioned that the Bangladesh Navy's warship has been participating in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon since 2010. As a member of the Multinational Maritime Task Force in the Mediterranean, the only Bangladesh Navy warship in the subcontinent is engaged in establishing world peace.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Currently, the deployed Sangram warship is working efficiently to prevent the infiltration of illegal weapons and ammunition into Lebanese territory. The ship is also conducting maritime interdiction operations in Lebanese waters, surveillance of suspicious ships and aircraft, rescue operations on wrecked ships and providing necessary training to Lebanese naval personnel.

Since its deployment in Lebanon, the Navy has been carrying out its responsibilities of establishing world peace with utmost sincerity, dedication and efficiency. This proud participation of the Navy has indeed enhanced the image and reputation of Bangladesh in the international arena.

