11 Rohingyas including infant detained while fleeing from Bhasanchar

The Armed Police Battalion has detained eleven Rohingyas including infants from Bhasanchar, Hatiya in Noakhali.

They are detained from different areas of Bhasanchar on Thursday morning.

The detained Rohingyas are Siddique (62), son of Abdur Rahman of Cluster No 65, Samuda Khatun (20), wife of Mohammad Hossain, Safi Uddin (2 months), son of Md Yunus of Cluster No. 25, Azimullah (18), his wife Al Marjan (18) and their two-month-old son Omar Farooq, Zahid Hasan, 30, son of Omar Hakimer of Cluster No 28, Tayyab, 28, son of Ali Ahmed of Cluster No 24, Selim, 19, son of Deen Mohammad of Cluster No 24, Ismail, 22, son of Azimullah of Cluster No 24, of Cluster 8 Shafi Alam, 30, son of Abu Taleb of Cluster 8.

The officer-in-charge of Bhasanchar Police Station said that the detained Rohingyas have been kept in police custody. Armed Police Battalion (APBN) is preparing to file a case against them.

SM Sibli Noman, Additional superintendent of APBN, Bhasanchar, said that a group of people has been helping the Rohingyas flee from the camps.

Locals said that a group of Rohingyas was trying to escape from the char shortly after their relocation there.

Eight Rohingyas were arrested from Subarnachar when they escaped from Noakhali on August 12.

Later, police brought them back to Bahanchar.

Besides, 11 Rohingyas died when a trawler they were escaping sank near Bhasanchar on August 13. At least 16 people are still missing.