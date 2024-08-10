11 out of 16 police stations resume limited operation in Ctg

After three days of closure following attacks on several establishments in Chattogram, police stations in the city have begun reopening and resuming limited operations.

Out of the 16 police stations in the city, 11 have already started functioning under strict security measures with the help of the Army.

Four more police stations are set to begin operations today.

A notification from the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) public relations wing on Friday stated that operations began on a limited scale in 11 police stations, including Chandgaon, Bayezid Bostami, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sadarghat, Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Pahartali, Akbarshah, Karnaphuli, and Bandar.

Halishahar, Doublemooring, and Kotwali police stations will also resume limited operations from their respective buildings from today (10 August).

Additionally, the EPZ Police Station will operate on a limited scale from its Newmooring outpost, while efforts are underway to find a new building for the Patenga Police Station, as per the notification.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Media and PR) Kazi Md. Tarek Aziz said police have returned to all 16 police stations across the city.

"Those stations that were not damaged by fire have resumed operations. However, stations that suffered significant damage are still undergoing cleaning and repairs. Limited work has started in the affected stations. Still, full operations may take a few more days to resume, particularly at Patenga Police Station, which was completely gutted by fire. Authorities are seeking a new building to house this station's operations", he added.

The unrest, which erupted after the fall of the government on 5 August, resulted in eight police stations being set on fire.

Policemen stationed in barracks sought refuge in the homes of friends and relatives during the closure.