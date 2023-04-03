11 more Noakhali families get houses from PHP-Posco

Eleven more homeless families at Wapda union of Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila have received houses as a gift under the joint initiative of local conglomerate PHP Family and South Korea-based multinational company Posco International.

PHP Managing Director Mohammad Iqbal Hossain and Posco Executive Vice-President Son Chung Ki handed over the houses on Monday.

Earlier in the last year, the initiative presented houses to five homeless families at the same area. With the latest addition, a total of 16 families got homes of 600 square feet each – consisting of two bed rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a balcony,

"It is indeed a challenge for the government to single-handedly guarantee housing for all, and our initiative is a mere example of how the private sector can play its part in overcoming the problem," said Mohammad Iqbal Hossain.

"Posco vice-president and I jointly visited the area once and we were disappointed to see the struggle of destitute people there. We then decided to join hands for building houses for the homeless," he added.

In a message from South Korea headquarters, Posco representative Daniel said, "We look forward to continuing this initiative in partnership with our valued and strategic partner PHP. We want to further extend our activities in supplying steel house materials."

Posco-Bangladesh Head of Commercial for Bangladesh Ahasanul Alam, Noakhali Rural Development Society Executive Director Abdul Awal, and Subarnachar Union Chairman Abdul Mannan Bhuiya, among others, were present at the event.

Recipients burst with joy

Aleya Begum, along with his daughter Jasmin Akther, has been leading miserable life since her husband died few years ago. They were in no position to repair their collapsed house.

Two months ago, people from PHP Family and Pasco International came to visit their ailing house and assured of making new house for them.

"We could not imagine that we would get a concrete-made house. The PHP-Posco made it possible," Aleya Begum told TBS and broke into tears.

"This is tears of happiness. We cannot express our joy and gratitude," Aleya said said while hugging her daughter Jasmin.

Josna Begum, another recipient, said they got a safe shelter with the gifted house. "My three children and I were used to live in a makeshift house on a small piece of government land. I make rugs for bread and butter. With my little earning, building such a house was impossible."