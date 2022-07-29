11 killed as train hits tourist microbus in Ctg, more deaths feared

At least 11 passengers of a tourist microbus were killed after being hit by Mohanagar Provati Express in Chattogram's Mirsarai area on Friday (29 July).

"The accident took place on Friday at around 1pm in the Khaiachhara Jharna area," Railway Police Superintendent Hashan Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

"A team went to the spot after hearing the news of the accident. We have confirmed 11 deaths. However, their names were not immediately known," he added.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Mirsrai Police Station Sub-Inspector Syed Ahmed said, "11 passengers of the microbus were killed in the collision. 4 people have been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital."

Several others were injured in the accident. Officials fear that the death toll may increase.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

According to locals, the microbus got hit by the train while trying to cross the railway line at a high speed.

Passengers in the microbus were on their way to see the Khoiyachora waterfalls.

Rail connectivity in the Dhaka-Chattogram route is suspended.