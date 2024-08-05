11 killed in Lakshmipur, 35 shot in Rajshahi

Police patrol the area in Rajshahi where a clash between protesting people and law enforcement agencies took place earlier. Photo: TBS

In separate incidents, at least 11 people have been killed and 35 people have been shot during clashes in Lakshmipur and Rajshahi.

In Lakhshmipur, a total of seven dead bodies were recovered from in front of former Jubo League leader and Sadar upazila Chairman AKM Salah Uddin Tipu's house in the district's Tamiz Market area.

Earlier, at least three dead bodies reached Lakhshmipur Sadar Hospital morgue from various places on Sunday afternoon. Another person died while he was being taken to Dhaka in injured condition.

In Rajshahi, at least 35 people have been shot during clashes between the public, police and Awami League men for over an hour.

The clashes started around 12:00pm at Alupotti area of the city when the people started to gather at the area. During this time, police fired teargas shells and rubber bullets at the protesters, while Awami League men tried to chase them away, our correspondent reports.

In-charge of the emergency department of Rajshahi Medical College Dr Shankar K Bishwas said, "A total of 45 people have been admitted in the hospital, among whom 35 have received bullet wounds."