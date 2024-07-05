11 killed in Dinajpur, Pabna road accidents

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 10:18 pm

Related News

11 killed in Dinajpur, Pabna road accidents

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 10:18 pm
Bus and truck collission in Panchbari Bazar Chackrampur area under Dinajpur Sadar upazila on 5 July 2024. Photo: BSS
Bus and truck collission in Panchbari Bazar Chackrampur area under Dinajpur Sadar upazila on 5 July 2024. Photo: BSS

Eleven people were killed and 30 others injured in two road accidents in Dinajpur and Pabna on Thursday night and Friday morning. 

In Dinajpur, head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Sadar upazila claimed six lives, including a child, and injured 28 others, reports BSS. 

The accident occurred early Friday morning on the Dinajpur-Phulbari highway near Panchbari Bazar, Dinajpur Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Farid Hossain said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The accident involved a bus from Dhaka and a mango-laden truck from Dinajpur, leaving the truck driver and helper of the bus dead on the spot and others injured. 

Later, four more succumbed to their injuries while being taken to hospital, said Farid Hossain.

The other injured were admitted to the local M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

The vehicular movement resumed after the wrecked bus was removed from the road, he said, adding that they were trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

In Pabna, a speeding car rammed into a roadside tree on the Ishwardi-Pabna Highway under Ishwardi on Thursday night, killing five youths and injuring two others, reports UNB. 

The deceased were identified as Sifat, 20, son of late Masum; Bijoy, 20, son of late Anwar Kabir; Shishir Islam, 15, son of Ilias Hossain; Jihad Hossain, 14, son of Kuddus Pramanik; and Sawon, 18, son of Waz Uddin, all from Dashuria union of the upazila. 

The injured Sayeed, 18, son of Japan Khandaker, and Naim, 14, son of Sumon Khandaker of the same area, are undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Ishwardi police station's Officer-in-Charge Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter, saying all the victims including car driver Sifat were friends and were on a long drive at night.

The vehicle carrying them hit the roadside tree in front of Pabna Sugar Mill, leaving three out of seven friends dead on the spot and four others wounded, he said, blaming speeding for the accident.

Two of the injured were rushed to Pabna General Hospital where physicians declared them dead, he said, adding that the rest injured were shifted to the RMCH.

Accident / Dinajpur / pabna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

12h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

14h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

14h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

1d | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

1d | Videos
BCB finally turns its attention to local coaches

BCB finally turns its attention to local coaches

1h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

1d | Videos