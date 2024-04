Eleven people were killed in a bus-pickup van collision in Faridpur today (16 April).

The accident took place at the Diknagar area of Kanaipur in Faridpur on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 8am today.

At least four others were injured in this incident, but their identity could not be ascertained yet, said Superintendent of Faridpur Police Md Morshed Alam.

