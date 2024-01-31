11 illegal brick kilns in Savar and Munshiganj fined Tk77 lakh

Authorities have imposed fines and partially demolished many illegal brick kilns in Savar and Munshiganj on Wednesday (31 January). Photo: TBS

Authorities fined and partially demolished a total of 11 illegal brick kilns in Savar and Munshiganj on Wednesday (31 January). In total, the illegal brick kilns were fined Tk77lakh.

The Department of Environment fined 7 illegal brick kilns located in Savar and Dhamrai upazilas in accordance with the instructions of the High Court.

Along with the fine, the brick kilns were partially demolished.

The fined brick kilns are Dhamrai's Four Star Bricks, Eamon Bricks, PHB Bricks, HMB Bricks, NAM Bricks, Ashulia's HMB Bricks and Pally Bricks.

Md Zahirul Islam Talukder, deputy director of the Dhaka district office of the Department of Environment, told the media, "According to the instructions of the High Court, 7 illegal brick kilns in Savar and Dhamrai upazilas have been fined a total of Tk45 lakh. Besides, the brick kilns have been partially demolished."

Meanwhile, a mobile court has fined 4 brick kilns Tk32 lakh for not having environmental clearance in Sirajdi, Munshiganj.

Executive Magistrate Sultana Saleha Sumi led the mobile court.

M/s Shamsuddin and Babla Bricks were fined Tk8 lakh, National Bricks Tk7 lakh, Maer Doa Bricks Tk7 lakh and M/s Ma Bricks Manufacturing Bricks Tk10 lakh.

Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of Environment Department, Munshiganj, said that such operations against illegal brick kilns in Munshiganj district will continue in the future for environmental protection.

Earlier on 25 January, the Department of Environment demolished an illegally constructed brick kiln at Lama's Aziznagar in Bandarban, bordering Chakria, Cox's Bazar. The owners of the kiln were fined Tk21 lakh.

The drives come after Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on 18 January said the government will use Brick Kiln Tracker to help identify environmental pollutants, and illegal brick kilns, and take proper legal action against them.

"As a result, it will be easier to stop illegal activities by identifying highly harmful brick kilns on a priority basis….it will be possible to reduce air pollution caused by brick kilns," he said.

The environment minister said the Brick Kiln Tracker based on IT and remote sensing technology has been developed in a joint venture between the Department of Environment (DoE) and the National University of Singapore.