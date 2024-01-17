11 flights diverted from Dhaka due to dense fog

Eleven flights were diverted due to dense fog from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today.

Between 4:16am to 10:16am, the flights landed at Hyderabad, Sylhet, Chittagong and Kolkata airports instead.

"The flights started returning to the Dhaka airport at 10:45am after the weather returned to normal," said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the Dhaka airport.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorologist Department (DMD), rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions on Thursday (18 January).